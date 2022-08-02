Man in critical condition after being shot on Moncrief Road

At around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers arrived at 4800 Moncrief Rd. in response to a shooting.

A man in his mid-30s was found shot. He was rushed to a hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department

Not much is known at this time, but the victim has been listed in critical condition.

What is known is that the suspect and the victim got into an argument. The suspect pulled out a gun and fired, striking the man in the upper body.

The suspect fled the scene. He has been described as wearing dark clothing.

The violent crimes unit is conducting an investigation.

There is no known motive at this time and JSO is asking the community to reach out. If you know anything you can call JSO’s non-emergency number at 904-630-0500. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

