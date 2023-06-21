Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in car, DeKalb police say
A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Stone Mountain, DeKalb police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4700 block of Redan Road in reference to a shooting.
When police arrived, they found a 55-year-old man in a car with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police believe the suspect and the victim spoke with each other prior to the shooting.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police are continuing to investigate this incident.
TRENDING STORIES:
Woman dead, 2 others hurt after shooting near Ga. police station
2 dead, another injured in triple shooting at southwest Atlanta apartment complex
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: