Man in critical condition after being shot as he was riding in car on Fort Worth street

A man was in critical condition early Wednesday after he was shot while he was riding in a car on a Fort Worth street, Fort Worth police said.

No arrests have been made and police did not release information on a motive for the shooting.

A relative drove the victim to a gas station where they called police.

Fort Worth police responded to the shooting call just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of Wichita St. at a Chevron gas station and convenience store.

Patrol officers learned that the victim was a passenger in a car driven by a relative, and they were traveling south on Wichita Street near Berry Street.

A suspect vehicle was also traveling south on Wichita Street when the driver pulled out a handgun and fired, striking the victim twice, once in the arm and again in the chest.

After the suspect opened fire, the suspect began to pursue the vehicle the victim was occupying for a short distance until abandoning the chase, Fort Worth police said.

The vehicle the victim occupied then stopped at the Chevron to await arrival of medical personnel.

The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition.

Detectives with the gun violence unit detectives are investigating the shooting.