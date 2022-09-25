Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in McKeesport

A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in McKeesport overnight.

According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 1100 block of Walnut Street.

First responders found an adult male who had been shot multiple times, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

LATEST UPDATES: 3 people, including 2 teens, shot inside Kennywood Park Saturday night PHOTOS: Police swarm Kennywood Park after reports of shots fired inside park Coroner called to accident in Uniontown, car crashes into traffic light VIDEO: Witness talks about emergency response at Kennywood Park DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts