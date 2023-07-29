A man is in critical condition after being shot in the Northside, JSO says

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responds to a shooting in the Northside on 3000 Moncrief Road.

Police found a man who was shot in the stomach. He was taken from the hospital and is in critical condition.

The victim is currently not able to talk.

Read: Spencer Pearson, man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend, pleads not guilty to all charges

As JSO investigates, the victim was in a parking lot when he was shot by a person who left the scene.

Read: Cutting ties; what led to the change in healthcare service providers at Duval County Jail

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or they can contact Crimestoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: ‘Get down, get down:’ 2 Jacksonville sisters caught in crossfire, shooter still on the loose

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.