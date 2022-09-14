Man in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Turtle Creek

A man was critically injured in a shooting in Turtle Creek Tuesday night.

Allegheny County 911 was notified of the shooting in the 1200 block of Airbrake Avenue around 11:26 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Our crews at the scene saw investigators searching the outside and inside of a Store Express building.

Allegheny County police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

