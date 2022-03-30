Man in critical condition after being shot in McKeesport

A man was shot in the head in Wilkinsburg late Tuesday night.

McKeesport police were notified of a ShotSpotter alert in the 1400 block of Sumac Street around 11:42 p.m.

When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, but no victim.

Shortly after, a man who was shot in the head showed up at a local hospital. He is in critical condition.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Top Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

