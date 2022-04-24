Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the Hill District late Saturday night.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to the 2100 block of Wylie Avenue for a ShotSpotter Alert around 10:40 p.m.

Police said when responding officers got to the scene, they found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds who was conscious and alert.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

