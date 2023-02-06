Man in critical condition after being shot in Conway area, police say

Police in Orlando are investigating after a man was found shot early Monday.

Officers said they responded around 12 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said they found a man who had been shot in the 600 block of Conway Road.

Watch: Troopers: 3 hurt after multi-vehicle crash on I-4 in Orlando

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers said they have no suspect information to release at this time.

Watch: Man armed with 2 knives injured after deputy-involved shooting, sheriff’s office says

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.