Man in critical condition after being shot by Jeffersonville police

A man is in critical condition after an officer shot him while responding to a man-with-a-gun call in Jeffersonville, Indiana, Thursday night, Indiana State Police said.

According to an ISP press release, Jeffersonville Police Department officers responded to complaints about an "allegedly mentally disturbed man" walking around the parking lot of the apartment complex at 1501 E. 8th St., while waving a handgun. Investigators believe the man shot a pistol into the air and then was shot by an officer.

The victim was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital after officers performed life-saving measures. He is currently in critical condition.

ISP did not release the name of the victim or the officers involved. It also said no one else was injured in the incident.

Indiana State Police is investigating the incident.

This story will be updated.

