Man in critical condition after being shot in head in McKeesport

A man is in critical condition after he was found shot in the head in McKeesport.

According to Allegheny County police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at Freemont Street and Versailles Avenue at around 11:06 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

