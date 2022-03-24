Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Northview Heights

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a shooting in Northview Heights on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 911 call in the 100 block of Hazlett Street around 12:10 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who was shot multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said there were no suspect descriptions.

Pittsburgh police detectives are investigating.

TRENDING NOW:

Hank Williams Jr’s wife Mary Jane Thomas dies in Florida Bob Saget ‘didn’t feel good,’ hearing was ‘off’ before last performance, staffer says Couple charged with ethnic intimidation after allegedly harassing 2 people in Shadyside VIDEO: Process of tearing down abandoned house left crumbling, leaning onto home next door begins DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts