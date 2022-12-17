Man in critical condition after being shot while sitting in car, DeKalb police say

A man was shot in the early hours of Saturday morning while he was in a car in DeKalb County.

At around 7:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on Bouldercrest Lane.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound sitting in a car.

According to officials, officers believe the man was shot by two suspects before they drove away.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody as detectives continue to investigate.

