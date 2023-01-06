Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg

Allegheny County police are investigating after a man was shot in Wilkinsburg Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of McNary Boulevard.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

