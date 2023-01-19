Man in critical condition after being shot by Prosser gunman waiting for him after work

A Grandview man is in critical condition after being shot in Prosser. The suspect is on the run.

The Prosser Police Department responded to a call about a man being shot near Lee Road and Max Benitz Road about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the department.

By the time officers arrived the victim had already been taken to Prosser Memorial Hospital by a private car. He was later transferred to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

At the scene officers found the victim’s vehicle, several spent shell casings and a trail of blood.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect, who has been identified as 24-year-old Emmanuel Munoz of Prosser, was waiting for the 32-year-old victim after work. It’s unclear where the incident took place, but there are several wineries in the area, as well as a distribution hub for Tree Top.

Witnesses said the two men began arguing and Munoz pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds at the victim, with at least one hitting him in the torso. The two men knew each other and had a previous altercation earlier in the day, Prosser Police said.

Munoz then fled in a a blue 2017 Subaru WRX with license plate BHJ8915. A warrant was issued for Munoz for first-degree assault. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact the Prosser Police Department at 509-786-1500.