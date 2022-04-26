Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg

A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that police and EMS are on the scene of an incident in Wilkinsburg.

Dispatch said the call came in at 2:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Franklin Avenue.

According to police, first responders found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

