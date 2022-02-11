Man in critical condition after being shot Wednesday in St. Paul

Deanna Weniger, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·1 min read

Feb. 11—St. Paul police are seeking the public's help regarding a shooting Wednesday in the city's North End that left a man in critical condition.

Around 9:45 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Front Avenue on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his 50s inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transferred to Regions Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, according to a police spokesperson.

The man has been identified as James Jeffrey King.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked call the Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.

