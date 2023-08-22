Man in critical condition after being shot

Aug. 22—THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville man was critically injured when he was shot multiple times Monday afternoon as he was walking near an apartment building, the Thomasville Police Department said.

Anton Covington, 28, was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he was listed in critical but stable condition on Tuesday, police said.

Witnesses reported that Covington was walking near the sidewalk in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive about 3:50 p.m. when a white Mercedes GLK 350, estimated to be a 2012 to 2015 model, pulled into a parking lot near him. Two men with dreadlocks got out of the car and shot Covington, police said.

The two then got back into the Mercedes, which was last seen headed toward U.S. 29-70/I-85 Business, police said.

When officers arrived, Covington was lying in the grass near the apartments. Two officers immediately rendered lifesaving aid until Davidson County EMS arrived.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477 or Thomasville Police Department at 336-475-4260.

Crime Stoppers of Thomasville pays cash rewards for information that leads to arrests, seizures or solving serious crimes. Callers with successful tips remain anonymous and receive rewards up to $2,000.