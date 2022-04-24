Man in critical condition after being shot in Frayser, police say
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after a man was shot in Frayser.
Police said it happened in the 1400 block of Haywood on April, 24, around 5:16 p.m.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, MPD said.
At 5:16 pm, MPD responded to a shooting at 1403 Haywood with a male shot. The victim was xported to ROH critical. Officers have one person in custody. This is an ongoing investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/dYZiBjKEJy
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 24, 2022
One person is in custody, according to MPD.
This is an ongoing investigation
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories: