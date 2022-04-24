Man in critical condition after being shot in Frayser, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after a man was shot in Frayser.

Police said it happened in the 1400 block of Haywood on April, 24, around 5:16 p.m.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, MPD said.

One person is in custody, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

