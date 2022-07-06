Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Penn Hills

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Penn Hills.

According to Allegheny County police, crews responded to the stabbing in the 11500 block of Frankstown Road around 6:07 a.m.

First responders found an adult male victim with a stab wound to the chest at the scene.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

TRENDING NOW:

Local gas station lowered prices to $2.38/gallon Tuesday Highland Park shooting: Toddler found at scene orphaned in parade attack Former NAACP East president charged, suspected of stealing close to $194K from organization VIDEO: Some Pittsburgh residents say Swindell Bridge closure is worth detours DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts