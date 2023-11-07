Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Wilkinsburg; 1 in custody, police say

A man who was stabbed Tuesday morning in Wilkinsburg has been hospitalized in critical condition.

First responders were called to the 1300 block of Woodlawn Avenue around 8:30 a.m. They found a man who had been stabbed in the neck, according to Allegheny County police.

Another man at the scene was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

