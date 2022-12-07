Man in critical condition after Clifford Street shooting in Hartford

A man was in critical condition after a shooting on Clifford Street in Hartford on Tuesday night, according to police.

The Hartford Police Department responded to two ShotSpotter activations in the area of 45 Clifford Street after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

While police were on the scene, a man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at an area hospital, police said. The man is listed in critical condition.

The Hartford Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division responded and is investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-8477.