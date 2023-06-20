Man in critical condition after double shooting in Old Fourth Ward, Atlanta police say
A man is in critical condition after a double shooting in Old Fourth Ward, according to Atlanta police.
Police said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Monday on the 500 block of Boulevard NE.
One of the men who was shot is in critical condition and the other man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
All people involved in the incident have been arrested, according to police.
Police did not reveal the identity of anyone involved.
Detectives are still trying to figure out what happened.
