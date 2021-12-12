Man in critical condition after driver 'intentionally' drove vehicle he was hanging on to and crashed it, Milwaukee Police say

A 64-year-old man "intentionally" drove a vehicle with a 34-year-old man hanging on to the outside of it when he crashed into a parked vehicle, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. The 34-year-old is in critical condition.

The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of West North Avenue.

The impact of the collision caused the 34-year-old man to be ejected, Milwaukee Police said.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days, police said.

Contact Hannah Kirby at hannah.kirby@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @HannahHopeKirby.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Man drove vehicle with man hanging on to it in Milwaukee crash: MPD