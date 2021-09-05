Man in critical condition after early-morning stabbing in Fort Worth, police say
A man is in critical condition after being stabbed early Sunday morning in the 1500 block of East Berry Street in Fort Worth, according to police.
Fort Worth police said the stabbing happened around 6:25 a.m. near the intersection of East Berry Street and South Riverside Drive. The man was transported by MedStar to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said did not have any suspects in custody as of late Sunday morning.