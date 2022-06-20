Man in critical condition after Everett shooting

A shooting in Everett left a man in critical condition on Sunday, according to the Everett Police Department.

At around 9 a.m. on June 19, officers responded to a report of a shooting near Colby Avenue and 44th Street Southeast in a parking area.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers administered aid until medics arrived and transported the man to a hospital in critical, but stable, condition.

According to police, a suspect fled before they arrived.

Detectives are investigating the scene and the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Everett police at 425-257-8450 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.