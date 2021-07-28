Man in critical condition following Dayton shooting; suspect arrested in Columbus

Jul. 27—The suspect in a Monday evening shooting in Dayton that left a 45-year-old man in critical condition was arrested in Columbus.

The suspect has not been identified, but details and evidence gathered during the investigation will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of charges, Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded around 6:40 p.m. Monday to the first block of Brandt Street on a reported shooting.

"My husband has been shot in the back of the head," a woman who called 911 told a dispatcher.

The victim was breathing, but not responsive, according to the 911 call.

Officers found the victim in an alley with a gunshot wound, Hall said. The Dayton Fire Department took the victim to Miami Valley Hospital.

"Given the serious nature of the injury involved a callout was initiated for homicide detectives," Hall said. "The initial investigation indicates the suspect and victim in this incident are acquainted, and were having a disagreement over money prior to the suspect shooting the victim."

Witnesses helped detectives identify the suspect, who was taken into custody in Columbus with assistance from the U.S. Marshal's Southern Ohio Fugitive Task Force, Hall said.