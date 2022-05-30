Man in critical condition following early morning Memorial Day shooting

LANSING — A 19-year-old remains in critical condition following an early morning shooting.

Lansing Police Sgt. Michael VanBeek confirmed the man and a 21-year-old man walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds Monday. The hospital released the elder victim.

The Lansing victims reported the shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m Monday on the 2900 Block of Cabot Drive. The 19-year-old had a gunshot wound to the head; it is unknown where the 21-year-old was injured.

VanBeek said the police have not yet identified a suspect, however they don't believe the shooting was random.

He encouraged anyone with information to call the Lansing Police non-emergency line at (517) 483-4600.

