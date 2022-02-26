Man in critical condition following morning shooting in Trotwood

Kristen Spicker, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Feb. 25—A man is in critical condition after receiving surgery following a shooting in Trotwood early Friday morning.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but required surgery, according to Trotwood police.

Shortly after midnight, police were called to the 6200 block of Lorimer Street on a report of a person shot. Prior to the officers' arrival an update indicated the victim was taken to the hospital via a personal vehicle, according to police.

Suspect information is unknown at this time. Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

We will update this story as more information is available.

