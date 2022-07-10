Man in critical condition following Pine Avenue shooting

Jul. 10—Niagara Falls police have taken a suspect in an early Saturday morning shooting into custody after an armed standoff that temporarily shut down a section of Pine Avenue near 15th Street.

Police responded at 5:15 a.m. Saturday to the corner of 15th Street and Pine Avenue for a report of a man being shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old male laying on the ground outside a convenience store in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue. Police said the man had been shot numerous times. Police said the shooting happened outside the store.

A city hall spokesperson said officers immediately began rendering first aid until medical assistance arrived. According to a release from city hall, the victim was transported to Erie County Medical Center where he underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition.

Pine Avenue has since reopened. Police have not released any details about the suspect.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information regarding the incident to contact Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division Detectives at (716) 286-4553 or the General Information number at (716) 286-4711