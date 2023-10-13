Man in critical condition following shooting in Southwest Fresno
A man is in critical condition after a shooting near the Jensen Walnut Market in southwest Fresno.
A man is in critical condition after a shooting near the Jensen Walnut Market in southwest Fresno.
Safety Ronnie Caldwell had 42 tackles during the 2022 season. He was reportedly shot and killed early Thursday morning.
Starlink is set to launch a satellite-based texting service in 2024 that will grow to include voice and data in the coming years.
A “‘diesel-powered” automobile, and not an EV, sparked the big 1,500-car fire earlier this week at Luton airport’s parking lot near London.
The latest inflation report suggests a November rate pause by the Federal Reserve but also ups the odds of a December hike.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage jumped to 7.57% this week from 7.49% a week prior, according to Freddie Mac.
Entering the 22nd and final weekend of the 2023 regular season, nearly everything is up for grabs.
The UK watchdog said Staley 'recklessly misled' the regulator by approving a letter that contained misleading statements about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
Stocks have started to get their mojo back in October, leaving inflation data as the main hurdle to overcome for investors getting more positive on the outlook for the rest of 2023.
CtrlS Datacenters, the India-headquartered data center giant, said Thursday it plans to invest $2 billion over the next six years to scale its operations and expand business, as the demand for data processing and cloud storage surges across major markets. The Hyderabad-based company said it will invest in technologies and strategies in areas such as advanced cooling, power management and overall infrastructure design in its new hyperscale data centers as a result of a massive surge in AI and cloud adoption. The company said its investment plan includes adding 350MW capacity across new and existing hyperscale and edge data centers in India and some Southeast Asian markets.
Sure, the Dodgers were the better team in the regular season, but after a three-game shellacking, the Diamondbacks are the ones headed to the NLCS.
While Kia’s EV Day activities focused on EV5, EV4, EV3, the automaker confirmed an even smaller electric offering is on the way, unsurprisingly named EV2.
Grab a bottle to try for yourself while it's on sale.
Get the Rolex look without the hefty price tag. This best-selling designer watch also makes the perfect gift without breaking the bank!
Antonio Tarver's case raises the issue of what to do about those who fail anti-doping tests.
The DeLorean is not a quick car, nor is it particularly thrilling to drive, but the nostalgia around its history is enough for collectors to go wild, especially for a low-mileage car like this.
Small-cap stocks stand to feel more pain from the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes than large caps. The reason is debt.
All Fed officials agreed at their September meeting that interest rates would likely remain elevated for some time.
A new rule proposed by the FTC targets hidden and "bogus" fees businesses often add onto their services at checkout, aiming to do away with the deceptive practices.
Cher reportedly did not want son Elijah Blue Allman to reconcile with estranged wife Marie Angela King.
During their surprise attack in Israel that left more than 1,200 people dead, Hamas militants targeted several communal settlements known as kibbutzim near the border with Gaza.