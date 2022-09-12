Man in critical condition following shooting in Berclair, police say

The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a Sunday night shooting that left one man injured in Berclair.

Police said it happened at Macon and Berclair Road around 9:25 p.m.

The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

Police said two armed suspects are on the run.

MPD said they were both wearing ski masks.

If you know any information about this incident call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: