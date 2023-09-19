Man in critical condition following shooting in Hamden

A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Hamden Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Butler and Goodrich Streets at about 10:20 p.m. on the report of shots fired before finding a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck and cheek, according to the Hamden Police Department. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

The Hamden Police Department Crime Scene Unit and Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

No further details have been released.

Police are still investigating and asking anyone with information to contact Det. Andrew Lipford at 203-230-4000 or alipford@hamdenpd.com.