Man in critical condition following shooting at metro-east nightclub, police say

A 46-year-old Missouri man was shot on the parking lot of Pop’s nightclub in Sauget early Saturday morning, police say.

Sauget Police Chief James Jones said police were alerted about the shooting at about 5:30 a.m.

“Two vehicles pulled onto the parking lot,” he said. “A man exited a gold, four-door Mercury Marquis and approached a blue Ford.”

Shots were fired from the Ford, striking the man who had stepped out of the Mercury, Jones said. He remains at a St. Louis-area hospital in stable, but critical condition.

Police have located the Ford, Jones said.

“The investigation is ongoing,” he said.