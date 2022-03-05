Man in critical condition following Thursday morning shooting in Dayton

Mar. 4—A man is in critical condition after he was shot early Thursday morning in Dayton.

The shooting took place around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection North Gettysburg Avenue and Free Pike, according to a Dayton Police Department incident report.

"Initial investigation reveals the victim was a passenger in a truck driven by a friend," Dayton police Sgt. Andrew Zecchini. "While in the intersection of North Gettysburg and Free Pike, they heard five to six gunshots. The driver then realized the victim had been shot and drove him to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition."

A representative from Miami Valley Hospital said there were no updates on the victim's condition Thursday.

The shooting remains under investigation.

