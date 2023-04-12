Man in critical condition after Fresno shooting, police say. Detectives seek a motive

A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Tuesday evening in central Fresno, according to police.

Officers with the Fresno Police Department responded to the shooting at 10:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of East Grant Avenue following reports of a gunshot victim, Fresno Police Lt. Robert Dewey said.

Officers located the man in his 40s with at least one gunshot wound to the lower body at a home near Belmont Avenue and Abby Street. He was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

Dewey said the victim came to a relative’s home with his girlfriend when they noticed he had been shot. Police are piecing together what happened prior to the shooting as no motive was established.

Dewey said they are investigating to see where the actual shooting happened. There was no ShotSpotter electronic activation.

It’s unknown if the shooting was gang related, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.