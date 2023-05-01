Man in critical condition after gunfire exchange with off-duty Memphis officer Sunday night

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition Sunday night after exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Memphis police officer near an East Memphis strip mall.

The Memphis Police Department said in a Twitter statement that an off-duty officer saw three or four people attempting to break into a car in a parking lot of the 4800 block of Poplar Avenue. Gunfire broke out, according to the statement, after the officer identified himself.

"The off-duty officer approached the suspects and identified himself as a Memphis Police officer," the statement read. "One of the armed suspects fired shots at the off-duty officer, at which time the off-duty officer returned fire."

One person was shot and originally taken to St. Francis Hospital, MPD said. He was then taken to Regional One Hospital and was listed as being in "critical but stable condition" Sunday night.

The injured person was not identified by MPD, and the statement said officers were looking for the other people believed to have been involved.

The off-duty officer was not injured during the shooting, MPD said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told The Commercial Appeal Monday that they had not been requested to investigate the shooting.

It is unclear if the off-duty officer was in plain clothes or uniform at the time of the shooting, and MPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.

MPD also did not respond at the time of publication when asked about the status of the other people believed to have been involved in the car break-in.

The shooting took place in a parking lot near the Poplar Avenue Huey's, and the local restaurant chain said in a Monday morning social media statement that nobody at the restaurant was hurt and the officer was leaving when coming across the people accused of breaking into the car.

"No one inside of Huey's was harmed or confronted [Sunday night]," the Huey's statement said. "We know that it is always unnerving to hear of any type of violence in our city. We want to thank our employees at this location, who responded quickly and diligently to ensure customers inside our store took cover and remained as safe as possible until the situation outside cleared up. Our team will continue to take precautions to ensure our stores’ safety and to preserve the atmosphere we’re known for."

