Man in critical condition after Norwich shooting
A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Norwich after midnight Saturday, according to Norwich police.
Police responded to Division Street shortly after midnight for a reported shooting. They found a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said.
The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Norwich Police at 860-885-5561.