Man in critical condition after overnight shooting on Pittsburgh’s South Side

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

Pittsburgh police are investigating after an overnight shooting on the South Side.

According to a social media post, police responded to a shots fired call at 4 a.m. Saturday, near the intersection of S 17th Street and East Carson Street.

A male ran into the Cambod-Ican Kitchen restaurant to call 911 and take cover when he was struck in the leg by a stray bullet.

The victim is said to be in critical condition.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

