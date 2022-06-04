Man in critical condition after overnight shooting on Pittsburgh’s South Side

Pittsburgh police are investigating after an overnight shooting on the South Side.

According to a social media post, police responded to a shots fired call at 4 a.m. Saturday, near the intersection of S 17th Street and East Carson Street.

A male ran into the Cambod-Ican Kitchen restaurant to call 911 and take cover when he was struck in the leg by a stray bullet.

The victim is said to be in critical condition.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Stay with Channel 11 for more on this breaking news story.

