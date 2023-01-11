Man in critical condition after Panama City Beach shooting. Another man arrested

PANAMA CITY BEACH − One person is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday evening at a home off Escanaba Avenue.

According to a news release from the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded to the home about 9 p.m. Tuesday and found a man outside with a gunshot wound to the back.

Officers then found the suspect, 61-year-old Danny Hood of Panama City Beach, in the home. He was taken to the Beach Police department for questioning.

"During the interview, (Hood) made incriminating statements which led to him being taken into custody," the release reads.

Hood was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon causing bodily harm.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition at the time of the release.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available. But police said it appears to be an isolated domestic incident and does not pose a threat to the community.

