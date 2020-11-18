Man is in critical condition after what police are calling an officer-involved shooting

A man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition Tuesday after what Miami-Dade police are calling an officer-involved shooting.

Miami-Dade’s SRT (SWAT) officers responded to the area of Northwest Miami Court and Northwest 171st Street Tuesday afternoon to a report of a person possibly barricaded inside a home.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting. There were no reports of injuries to officers.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

The shooting comes one day after a Broward Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man in the parking lot of a Dania Beach hotel.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.