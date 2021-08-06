Man in critical condition after police foot chase in Brighton Heights
Aug. 6—An unidentified man was in critical condition Thursday night after he fell down a large hillside in Brighton Heights while attempting to flee from Pittsburgh Police.
Police said they came upon the man, whom they described only as "a wanted suspect," at about 7:20 p.m. while they were patrolling the area around the 3100 block of Brighton Road.
The suspect fled from officers, running up a set of stairs and through a wooded area, where he tumbled down a large hillside.
A police spokesman said the officers rendered aid to the injured man until medics arrived and transported him to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Allegheny County Police are investigating the incident.
No further details were immediately available Thursday night.
