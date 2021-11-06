Man in critical condition after police Taser causes him to burst into flames

The police station in Catskill, New York. (WHAM)

A man is in critical condition after he burst into flames when police used a Taser on him.

The “horrible” incident took place after the 29-year-old man walked into the police station in Catskill, New York, and got into an altercation with officers.

Police Chief Dave Darling said that officers deployed the weapon against the man, who had taken off some clothing and covered himself in hand sanitizer and he caught fire.

Chief Darling told The Times Union of Albany that the officers were familiar with the victim from previous encounters.

“I think they were afraid he was going to hurt himself, and that’s what started it,” said Chief Darling.

“There are still details that we’re trying to develop.”

The man, identified by the newspaper as Jason Jones, was taken to the Westchester Medical Center’s Trauma and Burn Center, where he was reportedly in grave condition.

The incident is now under investigation by the the Greene County district attorney’s office.

The police department has also been told to preserve all materials related to the incident by a lawyer for the victim’s family.

“We’ve requested preservation of all recordings and written materials and have no further comment,” said attorney Kevin Luibrand.

Chief Darling says that officer are not equipped with body cams and there are no video cameras in the upstate New York station.

