Man in critical condition after road rage shooting on freeway in east Fort Worth

A man was in critical condition Tuesday after he was shot on Interstate 30 in east Fort Worth during a road rage incident, authorities said.

A police log indicated the man told a caller that he was shot in the back.

Fort Worth police responded to the shooting call just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 30 near the Cooks Lane ramp.

Witnesses reported a road rage incident where someone in one vehicle was shooting at another car in the eastbound lanes. The victim pulled over and jumped over the concrete barrier onto the opposite side of the freeway to seek help.

A few drivers stopped to help the victim before Fort Worth police arrived on the scene. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for at least one gunshot wound.

Several 911 callers reported that a man had approached them and said he had been shot.

Detectives with the gun violence unit are investigating.

Numerous patrol officers responded to the scene of the shooting.

Only two lanes on eastbound Interstate 30 were open as the investigation was underway as of about 10 a.m., according to Fort Worth police.

At 11:26 a.m., the Texas Department of Transportation said on Twitter that eastbound I-30 at Eastchase Parkway was reopening.

Traffic was backed up on Interstate 30 in Fort Worth on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, 2022, after a man was shot on the highway.

