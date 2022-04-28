Man in critical condition after running through traffic, biting Hillsborough deputy

TAMPA — A deputy was bitten on the arm early Thursday morning while she tried to restrain a man who was running through traffic in the 3000 block of Causeway Boulevard, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Spokesperson Crystal Clark said the man involved had multiple drugs in his system, including methamphetamine. The suspect was taken into custody just before 12:30 a.m. but had a medical episode that sent him to Tampa General Hospital, where he was in critical condition Thursday morning.

The incident began with drivers on Causeway Boulevard calling 911. They told dispatchers that a man, possibly intoxicated, was running in and out of traffic on the four-lane highway. The suspect was still running across traffic when deputies arrived, Clark said.

Deputies say they ordered the man to get out of the road but he refused. Instead, he took off and deputies chased him.

The suspect became “extremely violent” once deputies reached the man and tried to take him into custody, Clark said. He bit one deputy on the hand and arm multiple times.

“This suspect was acting erratically,” Clark said. “We don’t know why but he just began attacking these deputies.”

Once in custody, the man had a medical episode that required deputies to perform CPR. He was later taken to the hospital.

The man involved has not been identified yet. He faces a charge of battery on a law enforcement officer, “subject to provisions of the Baker Act,” deputies said. The Baker Act allows the temporary, involuntary commitment of someone who poses an immediate danger to themselves or others due to mental illness.

The bitten deputy injured her arm in the incident and was taken to the hospital, Clark said.

Causeway Boulevard was shut down for three hours Thursday morning for an investigation but reopened in time for rush-hour traffic, Clark said.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.