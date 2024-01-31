Man in critical condition after Russia targets agricultural storage facilities in Mykolaiv Oblast

One man is in critical condition and agricultural warehouses in Mykolaiv Oblast were damaged after Russia attacked southern Ukraine with Shahed kamikaze drones, Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces reported on Telegram.

Seven Shahed 131/136 drones were eliminated by Ukraine’s air defense — five in Mykolaiv Oblast, and two in Kirovohrad Oblast.

Warehouses and a storage facility were damaged in the Bashtanskyi district of Mykolaiv Oblast in the strike. A fire erupted, which was promptly extinguished.

A trade pavilion security guard was severely injured and is currently in intensive care.

An air raid alert was declared in several Ukrainian oblasts due to a new Russian attack on Jan. 30.

Windows were smashed in two high-rise apartments in Kharkiv’s Slobidskyi district. Three people were injured — none seriously, and some cars were damaged.

Ukrainian Air Defense destroyed 14 drones of 20 drones launched by Russia overnight on Jan. 31, the Air Force reported.

