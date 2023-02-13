Man in critical condition after shooting in Avondale

Police lights and sirens.

A man was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday afternoon after he was shot by another man at a house near West Mohave Street and South 111th Avenue, according to Avondale police.

Police did not release the identities of the victim or the suspect.

Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. to the address where both the suspect and the victim live, according to police. Officers found the victim and took him to a local hospital in critical condition.

The suspect had fled on foot before police arrived, but officers found him shortly after about a quarter mile away from the scene, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said.

The investigation was ongoing.

