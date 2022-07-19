Man in critical condition after shooting, crash in Stowe Township

A man is critically injured after a shooting and crash in Stowe Township.

Allegheny County police said they were notified around 2:05 a.m. of a shooting in the 1100 block of Island Avenue. Police said they found evidence of a shooting in that area.

Police said they then received a call for a crash in the 1400 block of Island Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A man is in critical condition after being shot this morning in Stowe Township. Allegheny County Police have part of Island Avenue blocked off as they investigate the shooting.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

