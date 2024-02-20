Man in critical condition after shooting, Florence police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the face on Carver Street Monday evening, according to Capt. Stephen Starling with the Florence Police Department.

Starling said there is no information on the possible suspect or suspect(s).

The person shot is in critical condition, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.

