SNY

In this exclusive interview with SNY, Saint Peter's head coach Shaheen Holloway described the last two weeks as "a dream and i wasn't ready to wake up." The Peacocks magical run came to an end in a 69-49 loss to North Carolina. Holloway was disappointed the team did not have the same energy level it had in the previous games and blamed himself, saying "I needed to do a better job getting them ready for this moment." While the loss stings, Holloway expressed gratitude for the efforts of his players. "Words can't explain how proud I am of this group."